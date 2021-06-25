LNP – Risk of emerging new COVID clusters still prevails: Health authorities

Although Sri Lanka sees a downward trend in COVID-19 infections, the Health authorities warned that there is always a risk of emerging new clusters in the country.

Addressing the media, Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr Hemantha Herath said the dip in active cases was not a yardstick to determine that the cases would continue to fall in future.

He said fluctuations could be seen as in any pandemic situation and added country is currently at crucial juncture.

“The prevailing declining trend doesn’t mean that that the situation is under control. The situation would be dreadful if people acted irresponsibly and negligently during the period ahead,” he underlined.

“In such a situation, people have to be more careful and responsible in attending to their daily work. We also urge people not to go on picnics or pilgrimages during the period ahead until the authorities announced a controlled situation,” Dr Herath added.

With government easing lockdown restrictions, people have started thronging markets and public places. Many can be seen defying health rules, triggering fears that the country could face another serious wave of the pandemic.