LNP – Immigration and Emigration Dept. to issue limited number of passports

The Immigration and Emigration Department has decided to issue a limited number of passports in the one day and normal service while adhering to health guidelines, Department Controller General U. V. Sarath Rupasiri said.

He said that the department had decided to serve a limited number of clients at the main office in Battaramulla and the branch offices in Matara, Vavuniya, Kandy, and Kurunegala.

“Only clients who are in urgent need of essential service requirements should visit the nearest branch office to their residences after reserving a date via telephone. People who do not have a reservation will not be permitted to enter the immigration branch premises,” he said.

He also informed the people from isolated areas not to visit the branch offices.