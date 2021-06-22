LNP – SLC to bid for three major ICC events

Sri Lanka Cricket said today that it has decided to bid for three major ICC Men’s events to be held during the period between 2024 and 2031.

Accordingly, bids will be submitted for the ICC T20 World Cup, Men’s Cricket World Cup, and the Champions Trophy.

This decision was taken by the Sri Lanka Cricket’s newly elected administration held its first Executive Committee meeting on June 18.

Sri Lanka Cricket, in certain events, will make a ‘Joint Bid’ in collaboration with an ICC Member country or countries.