LNP – Jaffna to get startup incubators

Northern province city, Jaffna will soon see the establishment of startup incubators to support budding entrepreneurs with the Prime Minister’s office having initiated the dialogue in this regard with the Mayor of Jaffna earlier today.

According to Coordinating Secretary to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka G. Cassilingham, discussions are taking place to set up incubators in Jaffna for new businesses and entrepreneurs to come together under one central workspace to realise their aspirations.

“We hope to begin this startup incubator program in the Jaffna Cultural Center with the aim of encouraging entrepreneurs and young startups with the much needed help & technological assistance to see their businesses succeed and grow,” Cassilingham said.