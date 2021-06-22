LNP – 11 die of road accidents after lifting travel restrictions
Following the lifting of travel restrictions, eleven deaths have been reported in fatal road accidents in various parts of the country within a period of the last 24 hours, police said.
Police Spokesman SDIG Ajith Rohana said six motorcyclists, two cyclists, two pedestrians and a helper of a lorry were among the dead.
He said everyone should take precautionary measure to avoid road traffic mishaps.
One thought on “LNP – 11 die of road accidents after lifting travel restrictions”
When you make it so simple to get driving license in Sri Lanka to drive without modern driver education this is the result