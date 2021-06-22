Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – 11 die of road accidents after lifting travel restrictions

Following the lifting of travel restrictions, eleven deaths have been reported in fatal road accidents in various parts of the country within a period of the last 24 hours, police said.

Police Spokesman SDIG Ajith Rohana said six motorcyclists, two cyclists, two pedestrians and a helper of a lorry were among the dead.

He said everyone should take precautionary measure to avoid road traffic mishaps.

One thought on “LNP – 11 die of road accidents after lifting travel restrictions

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    June 22, 2021 at 2:23 pm
    When you make it so simple to get driving license in Sri Lanka to drive without modern driver education this is the result

