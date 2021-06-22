Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – First dose of Sinopharm vaccine strictly for senior citizens in Colombo 1-15 from tomorrow

Tyronne Jayamanne

The first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine will be administered to those who are 60 years and above and only for the residents within Colombo 1-15 from tomorrow, the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) said.

Regional Epidemiologist of the CMC Dr. Dinu Guruge said the vaccine will be given from tomorrow till June 25 at the Kettarama Temple, P.D. Sirisena Grounds in Maligawatte and Roxy Community Centre.

She said the CMC will check the proof of residence.

Meanwhile, E-channeling will be open from today, she said.

