LNP – Construction of 4th car park commences in Colombo

The construction of the fourth car park has commenced at Abdul Kader Mawatha in Colombo 11 as part of a programme to construct 12 new car parks to ease traffic congestion in Colombo, Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said.

The construction of this car park with facility to park 450 vehicles has commenced on the instructions of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Construction work on three car parks in Colombo Fort and Narahenpita is currently underway, the ministry said.