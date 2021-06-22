Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

gas 1 850x460 acf cropped in sri lankan news
LNP – Price of LP Gas will not be increased: Amaraweera

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The members of the committee which was appointed to investigate the price of LP gas today decided not to increase the domestic gas prices, Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said.

The decision was taken following a meeting with the heads of the two gas giants at the Ministry.

One thought on “LNP – Price of LP Gas will not be increased: Amaraweera

  Tyronne Jayamanne
June 22, 2021 at 2:17 am
    June 22, 2021 at 2:17 am
    Permalink

    Price has already been increased with less quantity. Will we getting 12.5 kg for the old price? We have already been cheated with the consumer authority turning a blind eye for the reduction in gas in 12.5 cylinder

    Reply

