LNP – Price of LP Gas will not be increased: Amaraweera
The members of the committee which was appointed to investigate the price of LP gas today decided not to increase the domestic gas prices, Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said.
The decision was taken following a meeting with the heads of the two gas giants at the Ministry.
One thought on “LNP – Price of LP Gas will not be increased: Amaraweera”
Price has already been increased with less quantity. Will we getting 12.5 kg for the old price? We have already been cheated with the consumer authority turning a blind eye for the reduction in gas in 12.5 cylinder