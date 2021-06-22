LNP – Health guidelines revised on workforce capacity in Western Province

The Health Ministry has issued updated health guidelines regarding workplace capacity for Government, semi-Government, and private institutions in the Western Province.

Accordingly, Health Services Director General Dr. Asela Gunawardena said heads of Government institutions classified as essential services could only summon employees and officials based on the workplace capacity underlined in the health guideline.

Also, heads of Government, semi-Government, and private institutions attached to non-essential services can summon their employees and officials for a maximum of two days per week.

These employees and officials will be allowed to report to work only if they are unable to attend to their duties at their homes, while office transport should be provided for them.

Moreover, public transportation in the Western Province will be provided only for employees of essential services