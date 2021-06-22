LNP – Communication facilities, internet access throughout the country within two years: Namal

The government is targeting providing integrated communication facilities and internet access throughout the country while erecting communication towers that comply with a national plan within two years, Digital Technology and Enterprise Development State Minister Namal Rajapaksa said.

Addressing the media, he said by obtaining communication facilities, a vacuum had been created in many parts of the country due to providing authority for the construction of communication towers without complying with a national plan over the past several years.

Addressing the media, he said during past, permission for the construction of communication towers was given to individual companies according to their requirements.

“It is important to rectify the issue by erecting communication towers according to the national plan to obtain communication facilities from any part of the country,” he said.

Therefore, it is relevant to go for a joint programme with all the related institutions. Through President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s vision to establish a digitally inclusive for villages the programme of updating the facilities has commenced.

As a pilot programme, the construction of communication towers in the Ratnapura district has begun. It plans to erect 49 communication towers in the Kurunegla district within the next few weeks. The government is to update and build communication towers within ten districts, including in Matara, by the end of this year.

With all the projects, we hope that the majority of areas of the country will be connected with the Internet and communication facilities.

As a result of providing institutional permission for individual company requirements, vacuum have been created in many parts of the country as a result of not upgrading the towers.