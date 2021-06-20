Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Maximum retail price imposed on coconuts removed

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued an extraordinary gazette removing the maximum retail price imposed on coconuts based on the circumference.

The Gazette notification was issued by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Chairman Major General Shantha Dissanayake (Retd.) under the CAA Act of No 9 of 2003.

Maximum retail price was imposed on coconuts based on the circumference through a gazette notification issued earlier.

LNP – Maximum retail price imposed on coconuts removed

    This was a joke never implemented

