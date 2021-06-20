LNP – Maximum retail price imposed on coconuts removed
The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued an extraordinary gazette removing the maximum retail price imposed on coconuts based on the circumference.
The Gazette notification was issued by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Chairman Major General Shantha Dissanayake (Retd.) under the CAA Act of No 9 of 2003.
Maximum retail price was imposed on coconuts based on the circumference through a gazette notification issued earlier.
This was a joke never implemented