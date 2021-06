The COVID-19 vaccination drive will continue today at 51 vaccination centres in ten districts, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

As such, the vaccination drive is conduct in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Batticoloa, Anuradhapura, Kandy, Badulla and Kegalla districts.