LNP – Ranjan directed to Karapitiya Hospital

Ranjan Ramanayake, who is serving a four-year rigorous imprisonment at the Angunukolapalassa Prison, has been directed to the Karapitiya hospital, the Prisons Department said.

The Department’s Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said Ramanayake had been referred to the Karapitiya hospital for a medical test by his doctor.

Ramanayake was later brought to the Prison after the test.