LNP – SL gets US $ 100mn Indian credit line for solar power generation

Sri Lanka inked a loan agreement amounting to US$ 100 million with India earlier today to increase the proportion of renewable energy sources to the national grid.

In an effort to fulfil the agenda listed in the National Policy Framework, which is to increase the contribution of renewable energy sources to the national power grid by enhancing solar power generation, Sri Lanka has entered into a bilateral loan agreement with India.

India will grant a line of credit via the Exim Import Bank of India.