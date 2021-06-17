LNP – Govt. to suspend public gatherings even after lifting travel restrictions

Even though travel restrictions are lifted in the future, all public gatherings will not be allowed until there is a considerable decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control State Minister Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle said yesterday.

It will take another two or three weeks to witness a significant drop in the number of deaths

She told reporters that this step had been taken to ensure that the country would run smoothly.

“It would take some time to reap the harvest of the prevailing travel restrictions. Until then, restrictions will be in place,” the State Minister said.

“Though the number of COVID-19 cases has slightly decreased, it will take another two or three weeks to witness a significant drop in the number of deaths,” she highlighted. State Minister Fernandopulle said the Government decided to impose the island-wide travel restrictions considering the requests made by medical professionals and other connected sources. “Accordingly, Govt. will consider further extending the travel restrictions taking the conditions into account. However, though travel restrictions are lifted, stringent measures will be in place to disallow any kind of public gathering until we see a substantial decrease in COVID cases,” she pointed out.