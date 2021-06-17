LNP – Sri Lankan Products record high sale at SPAR Oman

SPAR International, in a statement, says that three-quarters of the Sri Lankan goods that were exported recently to SPAR Oman under the initiative by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Oman, have been sold after just fifteen days highlighting the demand and success of this initiative. The statement also states that SPAR Oman had added 78 new Sri Lankan products under this initiative. Full Statement reads as follows:

“SPAR Oman has recently added 78 Sri Lankan SKUs to the assortment of 24 of its neighbourhood stores in the capital, Muscat. Since COVID-19 regulations have curtailed travel opportunities, SPAR customers in Oman, comprising local and international residents, have welcomed the expanded international range.

Over the past years, SPAR Oman has regularly purchased fresh fruit and vegetables from Sri Lanka, which have proven popular among shoppers. Based on this success, the company decided to expand the range with more processed groceries.

An invitation to participate in a business conference hosted by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Oman Omar Lebbe Ameer Ajwad presented an opportunity to interact with Sri Lankan companies. This event fostered closer collaboration between SPAR Oman and the SPAR operator in Sri Lanka, Ceylon Biscuits Limited, resulting in SPAR Oman placing a product order worth US$10,000.

The launch was celebrated at an event at SPAR Madinat Qaboos, hosted by the Ambassador Ajwad and SPAR Oman CEO Sridhar Moosapeta on 11 May. After just fifteen days, three-quarters of the goods have been sold, highlighting the demand and success of this initiative.”

Embassy of Sri Lanka in Oman jointly with the EDB recently initiated export of Sri Lankan food products to SPAR Supermarkets chain in Oman under the Economic Diplomacy programme of the Foreign Ministry and Ambassador Ameer Ajwad together with SPAR Oman CEO Sridhar Moosapeta had recently opened an exclusive stall for Sri Lankan products at MSQ SPAR outlet in Muscat.