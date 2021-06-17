LNP – Online liquor sales; Finance Ministry approves proposal
The Ministry of Finance has granted approval to a proposal submitted by the Excise Department to allow consumers to purchase liquor online through supermarket chains.
Though the policy approval was granted by the Finance Ministry, Excise Spokesman Kapila Kumarasinghe said they will also seek approval from the COVID-19 task force
Ha Ha Ha! A bankrupt government. This is to cover up the lost revenue.