LNP – Online liquor sales; Finance Ministry approves proposal

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The Ministry of Finance has granted approval to a proposal submitted by the Excise Department to allow consumers to purchase liquor online through supermarket chains.

Though the policy approval was granted by the Finance Ministry, Excise Spokesman Kapila Kumarasinghe said they will also seek approval from the COVID-19 task force

One thought on “LNP – Online liquor sales; Finance Ministry approves proposal

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    June 17, 2021 at 12:39 am
    Ha Ha Ha! A bankrupt government. This is to cover up the lost revenue.

