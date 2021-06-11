LNP – Pandemic cannot deter development projects; GSMB should provide infrastructure: Minister

The development projects initiated by the government will not be halted despite the COVID pandemic. Therefore, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) must provide the necessary infrastructure facilities to supply sand, granite and soil without scarcity, Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said.

Following a discussion held at the Ministry, he said the government has initiated 13 massive development projects

targeted until 2025 and estimated that these projects would require large quantities of gravel, sand and soil.

“We estimate that these projects will consume large quantities of gravel, sand, and soil. We have enough granite, but we are having trouble finding sand. Therefore, the government has decided to use sea sand as an alternative measure that should also be explored,” he said.

Several companies used to supply sand, granite and soil for the construction of the Central Expressway, faced difficulties providing material continuously.

However, the government will not let any development activities to suffer or hampered due to this pandemic, the minister reiterated.