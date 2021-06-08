LNP – Permission granted for liquor sale in ’’Safe and Secure Level 1 Hotels’’

The Excise Department has granted permission to facilitate the liquor sale in “Safe and Secure Level 1 Hotels” during the travel restrictions.

The Commissioner General of Excise has instructed all the Assistant Commissioners of excise to grant permission to operate the liquor licenses of the above hotels and to serve liquor for their in-house foreign guests with controlled access for locals during the travel restriction period.

Permission has also been granted to “Safe and Secure Level 1 Hotels” to acquire liquor stocks from licensed wholesale distributors in their vicinity using exciting excise licenses, permits and passes in accordance with health and security restrictions.