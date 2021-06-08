LNP – Move to co-produce Sputnik V in Sri Lanka

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov who had a telephone conversation with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardane said Russia was fully cooperative of the initiative to co-produce its Sputnik V vaccine here and asked the Sri Lankan authorities to expedite the process.

Minister Gunawardane told Daily Mirror that the Russian Minister assured him of the supply of Sputnik V vaccine to Sri Lanka as committed.

Besides, the two countries are expected to resume their trade dialogue as early as possible.

Sri Lanka has given regulatory clearance for emergency use of this vaccine against Covid-19.

“Russia is keen to send its tourists to Sri Lanka once the situation is normal. This is another aspect we discussed ,” he said.

He said he, on behalf of Sri Lanka , thanked the Russian Minister for support at the UNHRC.