LNP – IPL 2021 will tentatively resume in September third week in UAE
The postponed Indian Premier League will resume tentatively on September 18 or 19 in the UAE with as many as 10 double-headers expected to be played during a three-week window, a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.
The final might be held on October 9 or 10. The three-week window will be enough for the league to complete its remaining 31 games for the season, a win-win scenario for all the primary stakeholders including the BCCI, franchises and broadcasters.
The IPL was postponed on May 4 after multiple COVID-19 cases inside its bio-bubble came to light.
“The BCCI has spoken to all the stakeholders and the likely start could be between September 18th to 20th. Since September 18 is a Saturday and 19 a Sunday, it is more likely that you would want to re-start it on a weekend date,” the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
A franchise official confirmed that a communication from BCCI has come on the matter.
“We have been told by the BCCI to be ready for the tournament. We have been given a September 15 to 20 window,” a team official said.