LNP – Selectors persist with young blood and semi-senior players for England tour

Sri Lankan selectors are likely to persist with the same squad of players for the forthcoming England tour, meaning that the three senior players omitted for the Bangladesh tour, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathew, will not be recalled.

Mathews in fact, had expressed his unavailability for England tour, according to media reports.

It is also speculated that all players, except Ashen Bandara, who travelled to Bangladesh have been retained for the England tour.

Bandara has been advised three weeks’ rest for his hamstring injury.

Bandara may have to also observe a two-week quarantine.

Few more players, including Avishka Fernando, will board a flight for England.

The team, which arrived from Bangladesh on Sunday, have joined the bio-bubble in the team hotel and the same bio-bubble will continue for England, it is learnt.

The players gave their first PCR tests on arrival at the hotel. The tests were conducted by the Nawaloka Hospital staff it is understood.

The players and the support staff will give second PCR tests on Day 3 and a few more before they depart on June 8.