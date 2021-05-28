Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Second batch of Sputnik-V vaccines flown in

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

A consignment 50,000 Russian-made Sputnik-V vaccine vials reached the Katunayake International Airport last night.

The second batch of the vaccines was flown in by the Emirates airways around 10.40 pm yesterday.

The consignment was taken to the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (SPC) main warehouse complex by vehicles with freezer facilities.

The first batch of 15,000 Sputnik-V vaccines were brought to the country on May 4, 2021.

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    May 28, 2021 at 4:51 am
    Russia is another sincere friend of Sri Lanka. These are friends:- China, Pakistan and Russia. Always support Sri Lanka.

