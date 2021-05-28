LNP – Second dose of Sinopharm vaccines to begin from June 8

Around 375,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines out of 500,000 donated by China have been retained to administer the second dose, Army Commander Shavendra Silva said.

The second round of vaccination will begin on June 8.

The remaining 125,000 doses will be given to a selected group on a priority basis in the Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts.

The Commander said that the three million doses of Sinopharm vaccines ordered from China will reach soon