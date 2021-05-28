Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

56102145 101 4 in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Second dose of Sinopharm vaccines to begin from June 8

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Around 375,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines out of 500,000 donated by China have been retained to administer the second dose, Army Commander Shavendra Silva said.

The second round of vaccination will begin on June 8.

The remaining 125,000 doses will be given to a selected group on a priority basis in the Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts.

The Commander said that the three million doses of Sinopharm vaccines ordered from China will reach soon

One thought on “LNP – Second dose of Sinopharm vaccines to begin from June 8

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    May 28, 2021 at 4:55 am
    Permalink

    Some grama sewaka officers have been doing the vaccination drive excellently by inviting a limited number of people at once in a certain time period. Why can’t the others do the same? We had to wait from 9.30 to 1.30 pm because there was a large crowd.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *