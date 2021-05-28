LNP – President to decide today on islandwide travel restriction

The COVID-19 taskforce will meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at 11 am today to discuss the present situation in the country and when it is advisable for travel restrictions to be lifted, the Daily Mirror learns.

Rumors are rife that the islandwide travel restriction will not be lifted on May 31 but a senior source said the matter will be discussed today afterwhich a decision will be announced.

Currently a the islandwide travel restriction will be lifted on June 7 but this will also be discussed by health authorities present at the meeting