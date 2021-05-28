Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

1619065984 President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on changes to be made in education L 1 in sri lankan news
Headlines 

LNP – President to decide today on islandwide travel restriction

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The COVID-19 taskforce will meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at 11 am today to discuss the present situation in the country and when it is advisable for travel restrictions to be lifted, the Daily Mirror learns.

Rumors are rife that the islandwide travel restriction will not be lifted on May 31 but a senior source said the matter will be discussed today afterwhich a decision will be announced.

Currently a the islandwide travel restriction will be lifted on June 7 but this will also be discussed by health authorities present at the meeting

One thought on “LNP – President to decide today on islandwide travel restriction

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    May 28, 2021 at 4:47 am
    Permalink

    Ok no problem you all can travel. “I have to visit to your village because our election coming soon “

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *