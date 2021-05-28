Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Give second jab at same place where first jab given: Prez

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today advised the medical sector to administer the second dose of Sinopharm vaccine after a month (June 8) at the same location where the people received their first jabs on May 8.

The President also emphasized the need for the vaccination programme to continue in a systematic manner in the districts which have been identified and prioritized by the health sector.

One thought on “LNP – Give second jab at same place where first jab given: Prez

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    May 28, 2021 at 1:55 pm
    Permalink

    There is lot of misinformation going on with regards to the second jab. The authorities should use media to keep the people informed about the place of vaccination.

    Reply

