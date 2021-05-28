LNP – Travel restrictions to continue till June 7: No relaxation
The ongoing travel restrictions will continue until June 7 and will not be relaxed on May 31st and June 4, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.
He said the decision was taken during a meeting held with the President and the COVID-19 task force this morning.
Earlier, the Government said travel restrictions will be relaxed on the 25th, 31st May and June 4 to allow people to pick up essential items during the travel period extended for June 07.
General Silva said that essential items will be delivered through the cordination with divisional secretariat.
Meanwhile, it was also decided to distribute Rs.5,000 to the low-income families
Some one with common sense must see the way how lock down restrictions are being enforced in other countries. Here every thing will be available only on TV screens.