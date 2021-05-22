LNP – SPC secures 32mn doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The State Pharmaceuticals Corporation of Sri Lanka (SPC) has been able to secure 32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Sri Lanka, SPC Chairman Dr Prasanna Gunasena said.

He said this during a meeting held with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other officials at the Presidential Secretariat today.

Dr Gunasena said according to the Epidemiology Unit, a total of 29 million doses are required to vaccinate population above 20 years of age.

“Accordingly, 13 million doses of Sputnik-V, 5 million doses of Pfizer and 14 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines have been secured,” Dr Gunasena said.

“These vaccines are expected to arrive before December 31 this year. It should be noted that we have secured additional doses of three million,” he underlined.

“In addition, the US State Department is to give 2-5 million doses of AstraZeneca out of which 600,000 doses are expected to come by June. Also, a stock of 300,000 Pfizer vaccines would arrive in July,” he said.

“As far as delivery schedule is concerned, 100,000 of Sputnik-V and 500,000 of Sinopharm vaccines are expected to arrive next Monday while one million doses of Sputnik-V and three million of Sinopharm are expected to be delivered in the month of June,” Dr Gunasena added.