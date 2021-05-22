LNP – MAS Holdings issues statement on spike in COVID cases in Polgahawela Thurulie plant

The MAS Holdings has issued an official statement with regard to spike in COVID-19 cases in the Thurulie plant, Polgahawela where 380 employees tested positive for the virus.

They said the management is currently working closely with the Government Health Authorities to determine the next steps that are to be taken by the plant management and added the affected employees had been safely transferred to the company’s Care Centers.

The full statement is as follows,

As part of its preventative procedures towards curbing the spread of the 3rd wave of COVID-19, MAS Holdings undertakes regular PCR testing at its manufacturing plants. This enables the plants to ensure that undetected and asymptomatic employees who are COVID-19 positive are placed in quarantine at Care Centers to prevent unknowingly spreading the virus further in their community or at the workplace.

2,019 such PCR tests were conducted recently among employees at the Thurulie plant in Polgahawela and 380 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The management is currently working closely with the Government Health Authorities to determine the next steps that are to be taken by the plant management. The affected employees have been safely transferred to the company’s Care Centers.

MAS operates with stringent COVID-19 prevention protocols in place, and all decisions related to the operations of the plants are taken based on the directives and in adherence to the relevant health authorities. The protection of its employees has always been the primary concern of the organization.

The company continues to provide extensive financial and logistical support to the Government Health Authorities by enhancing the current Intermediate Care Centre capacity as well as in expanding the medical care facilities required for COVID-19 patients in multiple localities and hospitals.

While over 3,500 patients have been cared for in its dedicated Care Centre at Giriulla, MAS is now partnering with the Ministry of Health in establishing a new Care Centre at Polgolla, Kandy.