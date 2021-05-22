LNP – Tell me about any matter, instead telling media: President tells state officials

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said it was more important for state officials and those responsible to directly inform him if there were any matters regarding COVID situation instead of making statements to media and creating fear among people.

He said the decisions were made so far on the advice of experts and stressed that he would continue to do so in the future.

The President said he would not hesitate to take any decision for the well-being of the people.

He said this during a meeting with the Presidential Task Force on Prevention of COVID-19 at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.