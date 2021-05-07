LNP – Largest COVID treatment hospital inaugurated
The largest COVID treatment hospital in the country was opened in Seeduwa yesterday by the Army Commander, Gen. Shavendra Silva. The hospital has a capacity of treating 1,200 patients.
One thought on “LNP – Largest COVID treatment hospital inaugurated”
After seeing in the TV screens the dirty hospitals in the Indian capital Delhi where people are dying in thousands, it is great to see how our Army has quickly built a great and pleasant Covid Hospital.