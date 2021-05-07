Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

image ac711bebd7 in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Largest COVID treatment hospital inaugurated

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The largest COVID treatment hospital in the country was opened in Seeduwa yesterday by the Army Commander, Gen. Shavendra Silva. The hospital has a capacity of treating 1,200 patients.

One thought on “LNP – Largest COVID treatment hospital inaugurated

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    May 7, 2021 at 4:47 am
    Permalink

    After seeing in the TV screens the dirty hospitals in the Indian capital Delhi where people are dying in thousands, it is great to see how our Army has quickly built a great and pleasant Covid Hospital.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *