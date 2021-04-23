LNP – No decision yet to close schools: State Minister

No general decision had been taken to close schools with the rising numbers of COVID-19 patients in the country after the New Year, the State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Sudarshani Fernandopulle said yesterday.

Schools currently in isolated areas might be closed but there would be a COVID-19 Task Force Meeting today to discuss all matters.

Meanwhile, Education Ministry said that no decision had been taken yet to close schools again, Education Ministry Secretary Professor Kapila Perera said. He told the Daily Mirror that the Ministry is trying to continue the operation of schools as much as they can.

However, the decision on closing the schools will have to be taken by the Health Ministry and the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), the Professor said.

Meanwhile, Public Health Inspectors’ (PHI) Union President Upul Rohana said no decision was taken regarding the closure of schools in the country.

However, Education Minister Professor G. L. Pieris yesterday announced that the reopening of universities will be postponed by another two weeks due to the prevailing COVID situation in the country.