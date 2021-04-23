Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

easter attackes 1 in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Zaharan’s father-in-law among three arrested in Kuliyapitiya

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Three persons including the father-in-law of Easter Sunday attack mastermind Zahran Hashim were arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) at Kekunagolla in Kuliyapitiya for having attended extremist ideology lessons conducted by Zahran.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the suspects aged between 42 and 55 would be detained for further questioning.

He said the TID had earlier arrested a large number of suspects who had attended the brainwash lessons conducted by Zahran.

“According to the investigation, the perpetrator in chief of Easter Sunday bombings had conducted such lessons in various places in the country, especially for the Muslim youth who were forced to attend those lessons,” he said

One thought on “LNP – Zaharan’s father-in-law among three arrested in Kuliyapitiya

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    April 23, 2021 at 3:57 am
    Permalink

    It is 2 years since this brutal mass murder the Sri Lanka authorities are yet to formally charge the perpetrators or those who helped perform the gruesome act.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *