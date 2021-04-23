LNP – Measures to convert Muthurajawela Sanctuary to National Park

A Cabinet paper has been drafted to convert the Muthurajawela Sanctuary to a National Park, Secretary of Environment Dr. Anil Jasinghe said.

He expressed this at the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) chaired by Prof. Tissa Vitharana held in Parliament.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe also said that a joint committee has been appointed inclusive of all parties responsible for the conservation of the Muthurajawela Sanctuary as recommended by the previous meeting of the Copa Committee.

Furthermore, it was mentioned that the committee will be co-chaired by the Secretaries of the Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation.