LNP – Anytime Unlimited Internet for the first time in Sri Lanka from SLT-MOBITEL

SLT-MOBITEL, the National Telecommunications and Mobile Services Provider, is revolutionizing the market with an array of new Unlimited AnyTime internet packages for fixed line and mobile customers, including Pre-Paid and Post-Paid.

SLT-MOBITEL understands that customers have transformed the way they work, the lifestyle they lead and their demand for data is only set to increase. The Unlimited AnyTime internet packages are devised to cater to the diverse customer profiles ranging from, Digital Nomads, Business Professionals, Entrepreneurs and the retail sector.

All Pre-Paid and Post-Paid Mobile Broadband users can now enjoy an array of exciting plans priced according to their wants and needs. Both mobile and home broadband users and aspirants too have the option of accessing unlimited internet packages based on bandwidth and period of validity, allowing them the freedom of affordable, unlimited data.

Customers currently using SLT 4G LTE, ADSL Home Broadband and Fiber packages are in for a treat with multiple packages priced according to preferred bandwidth being made available for them to transfer to, while new customers can make use of the promotions and offers on devices and data on offer during the promotional period.

Be it for gaming on the go, data for streaming, uploading, downloading, Vlogging, blogging, or virtual reality SLT-MOBITEL’s Unlimited AnyTime Data packages, customers will be able to use their devices without worrying about ever running out of data, and not having to count the minutes to go online. These packages are designed to offer customers the highest quality experience, value and flexibility, propelling the country into the digital age. For more information on the best package for you, please visit www.slt.lk or www.mobitel.lk.

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC is the national Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider and the leading broadband and backbone infrastructure services provider in Sri Lanka for over 163 years. SLT enables opportunities that empower Sri Lankans and elevates the country’s standing in the global arena. SLT’s transformation into a digital service provider has seen the Company move beyond telecommunications services to provide a variety of services and solutions that cater to a digital lifestyle. Mobitel, the mobile arm of SLT launched the First Commercial 4.5G/4G+ Mobile Network in South Asia in 2018 and was the first network in South Asia to successfully showcase the deployment of 5G over a Mobile Network by connecting a commercial Mobile smartphone to its 5G network exceeding speeds of 1.55Gbps. Mobitel has made great strides in recent years to expand its influence in NB-IoT, Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Critical Communication technologies and solutions and has been adjudged as the Fastest LTE network in Sri Lanka for two consecutive years by Ookla, the global leader in internet speed and testing applications.