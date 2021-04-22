LNP – Emirates to increase services to Colombo to 7 flights a week

Emirates has announced it will increase its services to Colombo from six to seven flights a week, with the seventh weekly flight commencing 3rd May. The additional service will serve rising market demand and enhance connectivity to and from Colombo via Dubai.

The added flight will operate every Monday. Emirates flight EK650 will depart Dubai at 02:05hrs and arrive in Colombo 08:00hrs local time. The return flight EK651 will depart Colombo at 09:30hrs and arrive in Dubai at 12:15hrs, local time. Customers can enjoy safe and convenient connections to more than 90 destinations within Emirates’ network, via Dubai.

Emirates’ has deployed the wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on its flights to Colombo. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, Emirates sales offices, or via travel agents.

Emirates increased its services to Colombo from four to six weekly flights in February this year with the fifth weekly flight commencing 18 February and the sixth weekly flight commencing 27 February.