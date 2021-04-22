LNP – In view of boosting night economy Diana proposes to extend opening hours of bars

Opening hours of bars in hotels and liquor shops should be extended in order to create a night economy in Sri Lanka, MP Diana Gamage proposed in Parliament yesterday.

“Bars in hotels are usually closed at 11p.m. usually but I propose that they should be allowed to remain open till 1 a.m. every day while liquor shops which are closed at 9 p.m. should be allowed to remain open till 10 p.m every day. Such moves will help Sri Lanka to embrace a night economy,” the MP said.

“A night economy is essential for a country such as Sri Lanka which is a paradise island. Many developed nations have become what they are today by introducing a night economy. A night economy helps a nation to earn more foreign currency,” she added.

The MP also suggested the growing of cannabis as a medicinal plant should be undertaken. “It was the British Government which banned the growing of cannabis in the 19th century. It is high time to change those ancient laws,” she said.

“It will be possible to earn an export revenue around $ 70 billion in few years time,” she said.