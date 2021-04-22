LNP – Installation of CCTV cameras in prisons begins

Installation of CCTV cameras in the Welikada, Magazine, Remand prisons, Welikada Female Ward and Prison Hospital commenced yesterday, Prisons Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said.

He said CCTV cameras would be operational in Kalutara, Mahara and Negombo prions as well.

“This is to ensure the safety of prisoners and thwart violence, criminal and illegal activities that take place inside and outside prisons,” the Spokesman said.

“It is expected to complete the installation by the end of August,” he added.

CCTV cameras are already in place at the Agunukolapelessa and Bosssa Prisons while STF personnel have also been deployed outside these prisons to beef up the external security at prisons and to get their support when search operations are carried out in prisons.

He said there had been several cases of illegal items such as phones being brought into prisons over the prison walls.

“However, we have been able to minimize illegal substances being brought into prisons, to some degree. We hope fixing these cameras would further help us thwart illegal activities,” Mr Ekanayake said.