LNP – Standard Chartered Sri Lanka appoints Aroshana Fernando to Country Management Team

Standard Chartered Sri Lanka has recently appointed Aroshana Fernando as the Head of Consumer, Private & Business Banking (CPBB). He joins the Bank with 19 years’ experience in the Consumer/Retail Asset Business, gained from multiple international engagements in an array of different markets.

Aroshana began his banking career at Standard Chartered Sri Lanka as Manager, Product & Portfolio, Credit Card & Personal Loans and has since held leadership positions in Alawwal Bank (former Saudi Hollandi / ABN Amro Bank), Samba Financial Group (former CITI Bank, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Standard Chartered Bank in Bahrain & Qatar. He re-joins Standard Chartered from First Abu Dhabi Bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he served as Head of Cards Business, Liabilities & Contact Centre.

Commenting on the new appointment, Bingumal Thewarathanthri, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Sri Lanka said “It is with pleasure that we welcome Aroshana Fernando back to Standard Chartered Sri Lanka. He is a seasoned consumer banker with experience across multiple consumer banking disciplines, and is a valuable addition to our team. His passion to understand consumer behaviour and dynamics through extensive use of big data coupled with his diverse international experience will provide valuable perspectives to the Bank’s CPBB business.”

Aroshana Fernando is a Chartered Marketer who earned his Postgraduate Diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK and he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management from the London School of Economics. A keen sports enthusiast, he enjoys Rugby and Cricket during his spare time.