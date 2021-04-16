LNP – Sri Lankan Rupee further falls against US Dollar
The Sri Lankan Rupee has further depreciated against the US Dollar, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) confirms.
Accordingly, the current selling price of one US Dollar is Rs 204.62.
Meanwhile, the buying rate of a US Dollar currently stands at Rs 199.80, CBSL reported.
Amid record money printing and low rupee yields driven by so-called Modern Monetary Theory, Sri Lanka’s forward premiums inverted late last year, despite running the biggest balance of payments deficit in the country’s history.