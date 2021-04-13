LNP – More compensation payments to The Finance depositors from today

Payment of Additional Compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka wishes to inform the depositors/legal beneficiaries of The Finance Company PLC that the payment of additional compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme will commence on 12.04.2021 as already scheduled.

For further inquiries in this regard pl contact Resolution and Enforcement Department through:

0112 477 000/0112 477 261/0112 398 788