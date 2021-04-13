LNP – “The Incident will have no bearing on the next Mrs World Competition” – Mrs World Inc
Issuing a statement, organisers of Mrs World Inc said they are fully aware of the alleged incident involving Caroline Jurie at the Mrs Sri Lanka World 2020 National pageant.
The statement further reads “the Incident will have no bearing on the next Mrs World competition”.
One thought on “LNP – “The Incident will have no bearing on the next Mrs World Competition” – Mrs World Inc”
Mrs World Competitions are planned in advance, unprofessional behavior of the last year’s winner will not hinder the competition. It only brought lot of press to Sri Lanka however for the wrong reasons.