LNP – Business Keells Food Products expands its solar strategy with Sino Lanka Power Gen

Sino Lanka Power Gen has partnered with Keells Food Products PLC (KFP), for the installation of a solar photovoltaic (PV) system at their factory in Ekala, Ja-Ela. With this roof-mounted and grid-connected power plant, Sino Lanka Power Gen brings the John Keells Group closer to achieving its vision of a sustainable future.

Sino Lanka Power Gen provides state-of-the-art US and European equipment, capable of withstanding harsh tropical environments, utilising the latest technology from US brand Sunpower, alongside purpose-built inverters from German brand SMA Solar Technology. The company adopts the latest industry trends -namely IoT, big data, and AI- to ensure their systems perform optimally for well over twenty years.

“We are pleased to team up with Keells Foods Products, and be a part of their solar expansion strategy,” said Dhiren Kundanmal, Director of Sino Lanka Power Gen.