LNP – Shenith hat-tricks as Sebs earn honours

Under-19 Cricket

Off-spinner Shenith Fernando had a match bag of seven wickets including a first innings hat-trick and Sanesh Fernando scored a century as St. Sebastian’s earned first innings honours against Dharmasoka in their Under-19 match ended on Saturday.

Shenith who was awarded a place in the First XI team on the back of a good performance in their Second XI match against St. Peter’s, made the most of the opportunity when he took a hat-trick in the first innings.

While S. Thomas’ registered nine runs victory over Maliyadeva according to Parabola Method in their Limited overs match on Sunday, St. Peter’s and St. Sebastian’s were the first innings winners in their traditional encounters.

A century by Isiwara Dissanayaka and good all round performance of 71 runs and a five wicket haul by Dunith Wellalage were the highlights of the closely contested Royal-St. Joseph’s encounter.

Results

Limited Overs Tournament

S. Thomas’ beat Maliyadeva

at mount Lavinia

S. Thomas’

187 for 9 in 50 overs (Mahith Perera 57, Dhiren de silva 24, Thisen Ehaliyagoda 20n.o.; Thimira Viraj 2/14, Sakindu Wijerathne 2/34)

Maliyadewa

151 for 6 in 36 overs (Matheesha Weerasinghe 49n.o., Chaluka Atapattu 25)

Traditional Matches

Ananda V St. Peter’s at

Ananda Mawatha

Ananda

187 for 6 overnight 268 all out in 79.4 overs (Nushal Dharmarathna 23, Hansaja Jayasingha 41, Shakthi Udara 39, Saviru Bandara 81; Jesuran Benjamin 3/35, Wanuja Kumara 2/86)

St. Peter’s

234 for 8 in 73 overs (Nipunaka Fonseka 56, Shenal Botheju 45, Wanuja Sahan 40, Dandal Dilmith Hedmananda 26n.o.; Saviru Bandara 4/69, Tehaan Perera 2/42, Isuru Ayesh 2/31)

St. Joseph’s V Royal at Darley Road

St. Joseph’s

210 all out in 60 overs (Dunith Wellalage 71, Yesith Rupasingha 26, Shenuka De Silva 24; Kavindu Pathirathna 2/29, Sonal Amarasekara 3/21, Gishan Balasooriya 2/78) and 107 for 3 in 30 overs (Sheran Fonseka 52n.o., Sadeesh Jayawardana 32; Prashan Kalhara 2/13)

Royal

209 for 8 decl. in 100 overs (Isiwara Dissanayaka 102n.o., Ashen Gamage 45, Sadeesha Rajapaksha 25; Dunith Wellalage 5/71, Lahiru Amarasekara 2/51)

St. Sebastian’s V Dharmasoka

at Moratuwa

St. Sebastian’s

241 all out in 67.1 overs (Sanesh Fernando 102, Bihanga Mendis 52, Kushan Herath 21; Lohan de Soysa 5/40, Sahan Sankalpa 3/35) and 171 for 6 decl. in 48 overs (Chakila Perera 66, Sukitha Prasanna 32, Avishka Fernando 72n.o.; Loahan de Soyza 4/35)

Dharmasoka

136 all out in 42.3 overs (Hasitha Rajapaksha 38, Lohan de Zoysa 32; Shenith Fernando 3/15, Mehen Silva 3/14) and 152 for 8 in 33 overs (Hasitha Rajapaksha 42, Chanuka Janasiri 27n.o.; Shenith Fernando 4/66, Ashan Fernando 2/20)