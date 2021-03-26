LNP – ‘Riyasakwala Big Weekend’ islandwide from March 26 to 28

Registered vehicle business of the David Pieris Motor Company (Private) Limited will conduct a special promotion on March 26, 27 and 28 at Riyasakwala branches islandwide giving opportunity to customers to sell their vehicles at the highest prices.

Riyasakwala, the registered vehicle business of David Pieris Group has established itself as the right place to buy, sell or exchange registered vehicles & has made picking up and sale of registered vehicles very convenient. Customers can sell any vehicle at the promotion and they will get immediate cash.

Through their transparent and fair valuation process they ensure that vehicles are inspected and valued according to industry norms and standards. Riyasakwala has established itself in the market for its stringent valuation process and fair value for both sellers and buyers.

Delighting customers have always been Riyasakwala’s priority. Their team of dedicated personnel is able to reach out to customers from diverse backgrounds and first understand their requirement in order to precisely cater to their needs.

Riyasakwala is able to cater to a diverse range of transportation needs, whether it be motorcycles, three wheelers or other vehicles and also to all brands of vehicles.