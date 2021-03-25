Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Lakmee Exports Lanka forays into salt production

Lakmee Exports Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, is a key player in the consumer products sector themed as ‘Ape Kamai – Ape Rasai’ dedicated to providing healthy and tasty products, recently launched six quality salt products after establishing Lakmee Lagoon Salt Company.

Branded as ‘Lakmee Lagoon Salt’, these products are introduced in a move to make locally processed high quality salt available to Sri Lankan consumers at an affordable price.

”Having purchased shares from a salt company in Puttalam and establishing a new company named ‘Lakmee Lagoon Salt’, we decided to introduce a locally processed, pure, high quality salt with no artificial additives, for a reasonable price as Lakmee Lagoon Salt,” said Ushan Udumulla, the founding chairman of Lakmee Exports Lanka.

