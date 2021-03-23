LNP – Supuna, Ishara men’s and women’s singles champions

Supuna Warusavithana of University of Moratuwa and Ishara Madurangi of Sri Lanka Ports Authority won the men’s and women’s singles titles of the All Island Open Ranking Table Tennis Championship conducted by the Sabaragamuwa Province Table Tennis Association at the Municipal Council Indoor Stadium – Kegalle over the weekend.

Warusavithana beat Senura Silva of Ananda College, Colombo 11-13, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7 in the final to clinch the men’s singles title after edging out Krishan Wickramarathna of Vidyartha College OBA in a closely contested semi-final.

Madurangi claimed her title with a 6-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 win over Muthumali Piyadarshani of Navy. That was after she beat Erandi Warusavithana of Raigam Marketing Services PVT Ltd in a five set thriller in the semi-final.