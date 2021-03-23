LNP – Seylan Bank launches SeylanPay QR payment solutions

Seylan Bank, the bank with a heart, recently announced the launch of ‘SeylanPay’, QR code-based payment solution as the latest addition to the digital product range of the bank. The launch marks a key milestone in the bank’s journey and supports Seylan’s strategic direction towards a cashless, paperless and branchless banking model and an enriched payment ecosystem in Sri Lanka.

Kapila Ariyaratne, Director / Chief Executive Officer, Seylan Bank who commented on the launch of SeylanPay said, “Digital banking is the future of the banking and finance industry, and SeylanPay quick response (QR) with its user friendly outlook and convenience of use in varied situations is an ideal addition to the industry, enabling the use of smartphones to carry out secure transactions. Seylan Bank has always been a leader in digital banking in Sri Lanka, leading from the front in introducing Internet & Mobile Banking, Internet Payment Gateways, and Merchant Portal Services, ensuring utmost convenience to all Seylan customers. The SeylanPay payment solution will add convenience to our customers in their busy lives, and we are excited to offer them this opportunity.

Current and savings account holders of Seylan Bank can now make payments using their smartphone at LANKAQR certified merchants, truly embracing digital banking. In addition, SeylanPay customers can link their Credit or Debit Cards and enjoy the convenience of card-less and cashless payments for their day-to-day with security, convenience, simplicity and speed being key factors in their payment experience.

Seylan Bank’s Head of Digital Banking, Chaminda Senewiratne said: “With the introduction of SeylanPay QR payment solution, Seylan bank customers can truly be part of the digital payment revolution in the country. Not only is the payment system convenient, fast and secure for customers to make payments, it is also an ideal solution for small merchants and daily wage earners to collect funds hygienically during this time, in a cost effective, secure and convenient manner.”

Seylan customers can easily download and self-activate the SeylanPay app and register through a simple process. Once the App is installed, customers can simply Scan and Pay at any EMVCo Standard Visa, MasterCard and LankaQR acquiring merchant to complete a financial transaction. A payment notification will be received by both the customer and merchant once the transaction is completed with funds credited to the merchant’s bank account instantly, and all sales automatically consolidated in a report format. Customers too will have clear idea of all transactions they have performed. SeylanPay merchants can accept payments from both Seylan Bank and other bank customers through the respective bank’s mobile payment application supporting Visa, MasterCard, and/or LANKAQR QR code. SeylanPay will facilitate merchants ranging from small to larger scale business ventures to accept transactions and enhance their sales turnover and business growth.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class service. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers and has expanded its footprint with 172 branches across the country, 216 ATM units, 70 Cash Deposit Machines (CDM) and 83 Cheque Deposit Kiosks (CDK). Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organisation with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised upward, from ‘A-(lka)’ to ‘A (lka)’. The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global. Seylan Bank has also been named the Most Popular Banking Service Provider in Sri Lanka in Customer Experience by LMD consecutively in 2019 and 2020. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence across all endeavours.