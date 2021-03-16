LNP – AIA reports ‘strong 2020 financial results’

AIA’s large and growing in-force portfolio with recurring, high-quality sources of earnings has supported a 5 per cent growth in operating profit after tax (OPAT) and a 7.5 per cent increase in the final dividend to 100.30 Hong Kong cents per share.

For the full year, value of new business (VONB) of US$2,765 million was 33 per cent lower, reflecting operational challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales momentum returned as movement restrictions were eased with VONB up 15 per cent year-on-year in the first two months of 2021.

The Group’s financial position remains very strong and resilient as demonstrated by the Group Local Capital Summation Method (LCSM) cover ratio of 374 per cent(1).

Lee Yuan Siong, AIA’s Group Chief Executive and President, said:

“AIA has delivered another very strong performance despite unprecedented macroeconomic conditions and the operational challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While VONB was affected by social distancing measures, we achieved growth in all of our other key financial metrics. Sales momentum returned as restrictions were eased and we have delivered year-on-year VONB growth in the first two months of 2021. The Group’s financial position remains very strong and we increased the final dividend.

“Our first priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and support all of our stakeholders. I would like to thank our employees for their tireless efforts as they provide uninterrupted service to our customers, agents and partners. We always look for every reason to pay a claim and, during the year, paid more than US$16 billion in benefits and claims, providing vital financial support for customers. We extended additional protection cover to our customers and the wider communities where we operate, helping provide peace of mind in uncertain times.

“Following the restrictions on movement and in-person meetings, we accelerated the development and adoption of online and remote capabilities across our markets. We introduced remote sales completion, moved recruitment, onboarding and training online for agents, and launched simpler streamlined services and claim processes for customers. These new capabilities have enabled our businesses to continue operating smoothly in rapidly changing conditions.’’