LNP – Super Kings emerge champions of inaugural ASL

Super Kings emerged champions of the inaugural Aqsarian Super League (ASL) 2020/21’, a football tournament organised by the Al-Aqsa National School, Kinniya in Trincomalee.

Sri Lanka’s popular nutritional drink, ‘Milo’ energized the tournament which was worked off from March 11-14.

The two most deserving teams in Super Kings and Racing Star locked horns in the final, before the former went on to clinch the title 1-0 after a closely fought contest.

T.M. Roshan who also scored in Super Kings’ semi-final win over Jupiters, was the man to strike the all important goal in the final for the champions.